Commanders hope Marshon Lattimore provides a boost once his hamstring injury heals

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A hamstring injury might keep Marshon Lattimore from debuting Sunday for the Washington Commanders after they acquired the cornerback from New Orleans before the NFL trade deadline. But they think adding Lattimore has the potential to open up some different possibilities for their defense that has improved drastically over the course of the season. Lattimore gives Washington a legitimate shutdown defender on the outside and could put rookie Mike Sainristil in a more advantageous position inside. It’s also a morale boost for a team that’s 7-2 and on track to make a surprise run at a playoff spot.

