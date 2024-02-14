Commanders hire Newmark as assistant GM, are close to finalizing front office and coaching staff

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Lance Newmark, Detroit Lions Director of Player Personnel, watches on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The new-look Washington Commanders football operation led by recently hired general manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn is starting to come together. The team on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, named Lance Newmark as assistant GM, reporting directly to Peters. Newmark joins Washington after spending the past 26 years with the Detroit Lions, most recently as senior director of player personnel. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

The Washington Commanders took the latest step in filling out their front office by naming Lance Newmark as assistant general manager. The team announced Newmark will report directly to GM Adam Peters. Newmark joins the new-look organization after spending the past 26 years with the Detroit Lions, most recently as senior director of player personnel. Peters and recently hired coach Dan Quinn have also made several staff additions, including hiring Larry Izzo as special teams coach, Bobby Johnson as offensive line coach and Ken Norton Jr. as linebackers coach, a person with knowledge of the moves tells The Associated Press.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.