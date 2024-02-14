Commanders hire Newmark as assistant GM, are close to finalizing front office and coaching staff

The Washington Commanders took the latest step in filling out their front office by naming Lance Newmark as assistant general manager. The team announced Newmark will report directly to GM Adam Peters. Newmark joins the new-look organization after spending the past 26 years with the Detroit Lions, most recently as senior director of player personnel. Peters and recently hired coach Dan Quinn have also made several staff additions, including hiring Larry Izzo as special teams coach, Bobby Johnson as offensive line coach and Ken Norton Jr. as linebackers coach, a person with knowledge of the moves tells The Associated Press.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.