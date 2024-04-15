Commanders hire Dave Gardi as senior VP of football initiatives

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders have hired Dave Gardi as senior vice president of football initiatives. Gardi spent 21 years at the NFL office, including the past 10 as senior VP of football operations. Gardi’s responsibilities with the Commanders are expected to range from in-game management to compliance with league protocols, officiating trends and safety guidelines. New general manager Adam Peters says Gardi will be an invaluable resource to the team’s front office. The son of late Hofstra University coach Joe Gardi played four years at Brown as a quarterback in the late 1980s and early ’90s.

