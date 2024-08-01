Commanders get competitive at their first training camp under Dan Quinn

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders got competitive a week into their first training camp under Dan Quinn. The first-year coach said there were position battles at running back, wide receiver, tight end, defensive line, linebacker, cornerback, safety and kicker. Players have embraced that approach, with offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas saying competition was the word of the month and the word of the year. Lucas is competing with rookie third-round pick Brandon Coleman for the starting job at left tackle. Earlier this week, Washington claimed kicker Riley Patterson off waivers from Jacksonville to give Ramiz Ahmed some competition months after cutting Brandon McManus.

