Commanders get a locker room speech from Sam Cosmi after their loss to the Steelers

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington Commanders offensive lineman Sam Cosmi gave a talk to his teammates in the locker room after their 28-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before Jayden Daniels was providing big plays and hope for the Commanders, before coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters were making all the right calls, Cosmi was around for plenty of losing and dysfunction. The gist of what he said to the team Sunday was to avoid a snowball effect on a week of short rest, with a road game at the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles looming on Thursday night. Washington went a combined 19-31-1 over Cosmi’s first three seasons.

