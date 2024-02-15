Commanders finalize their coaching staff, hire ex-Eagles OC Brian Johnson as pass game coordinator

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders have finalized their coaching staff by hiring former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and several others. Johnson takes over as assistant head coach and offensive pass game coordinator on Dan Quinn’s staff. Anthony Lynn is in charge of the run game under offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Among the other hires, Tommy Donatell comes from the Los Angeles Chargers to be Washington’s new defensive backs coach with former NFL cornerback William Gay set to assist him. Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. also has longtime assistant John Pagano on staff on his side of the ball.

