Commanders declining Young’s 5th-year option, AP source says

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. The Washington Commanders have decided not to pick up Chase Young’s fifth-year option, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, April 26, 2023, because the team had not announced the decision. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, FIle)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the Washington Commanders have decided not to pick up Chase Young’s fifth-year option. The move means Young can be a free agent after the 2023 season. Washington took Young with the second pick in the 2020 draft. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors that year, then tore the ACL in his right knee in November 2021. Young has played in just three NFL games since. The Commanders recently signed defensive tackle Daron Payne to a four-year contract worth $90 million and might soon have to extend edge rusher Montez Sweat.

