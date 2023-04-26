Commanders declining Young’s 5th-year option, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the Washington Commanders have decided not to pick up Chase Young’s fifth-year option. The move means Young can be a free agent after the 2023 season. Washington took Young with the second pick in the 2020 draft. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors that year, then tore the ACL in his right knee in November 2021. Young has played in just three NFL games since. The Commanders recently signed defensive tackle Daron Payne to a four-year contract worth $90 million and might soon have to extend edge rusher Montez Sweat.

