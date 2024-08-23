Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes hopes to bounce back from disappointing rookie year

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes is one of just two Washington first-round picks remaining from the Ron Rivera era after the Commanders traded receiver Jahan Dotson to Philadelphia this week. The 16th pick in the 2023 draft goes into his second NFL season looking to make up for a disappointing rookie year that included being benched five games into the season. Forbes also appeared as a backup on the team’s first unofficial depth chart early in training camp. He’s competing with Benjamin St-Juste, another high pick of Rivera’s, for a starting spot.

