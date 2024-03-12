Commanders continue roster makeover by agreeing to sign defensive end Clelin Ferrell, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders continued their roster makeover early on the second day of NFL free agency by agreeing to sign defensive end Clelin Ferrell. The team reached an agreement with Ferrell on a one-year contract, a person familiar with the contract tells The Associated Press. The fourth pick in the 2019 draft of the Raiders started 17 games and had 3 1/2 sacks last season for the 49ers. Washington has also brought in fellow D-lineman Dorance Armstrong, running back Austin Ekeler, center Tyler Biadasz, linebacker Frankie Luvu and kicker Brandon McManus as part of new general manager Adam Peters’ retooling effort.

