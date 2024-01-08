Commanders clinch the No. 2 pick in the draft with their season-ending loss to the Cowboys

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders clinched the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft with their season-ending 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. That gives the expected next regime in charge the opportunity to draft one of the top two quarterback prospects expected to be available: USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye. The Commanders finished 4-13 after losing their final eight games. Ron Rivera and many others are expected to be fired Monday as new ownership makes wholesale changes to the front office and coaching staff.

