Commanders call newspaper report about sale ‘simply untrue’

The Washington Commanders are denying the contents of a newspaper report about the team’s sale process. The team said in a statement that a story published by The Washington Post is “simply untrue.” Citing anonymous sources, the Post reported that owner Dan Snyder and his attorneys have demanded that NFL owners and the league indemnify him against future legal liability and costs if he sells the team and threatened to sue if not. The Post said Snyder also wants the findings of an investigation into him kept private and added that the demands angered owners and renewed discussion about possibly taking a vote to remove Snyder. He and wife Tanya began the process of looking to sell part or all of the team in November.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.