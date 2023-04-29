Commanders bolster defense and offensive line at NFL draft

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders may have given their already strong defense the difference-making boost it needed in the NFL draft. They used their first two picks on defensive backs Emmanuel Forbes out of Mississippi State and Quan Martin from Illinois and got Clemson edge rusher KJ Henry on Day 3. Around those moves Washington added some depth along a remade offensive line with Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg and Utah’s Braeden Daniels. Each lineman can play multiple positions in line with the flexibility coach Ron Rivera covets. And sixth-round running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. out of Kentucky is another project for Eric Bieniemy’s offense.

