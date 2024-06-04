Commanders begin the process of replacing Brandon McManus by signing kicker Ramiz Ahmed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders have begun the process of replacing kicker Brandon McManus. The team signed 28-year-old Ramiz Ahmed on Tuesday. McManus was released Sunday night in the aftermath of two women suing him in civil court alleging he sexually assaulted them while they were working as flight attendants last year on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ trip to London. Ahmed has been on the practice squad with Chicago and Green Bay and saw preseason action for the Packers in 2022. He most recently played for Birmingham in the United Football League earlier this year. McManus’ attorney reiterated Sunday that he believes the allegations “remain absolutely false.”

