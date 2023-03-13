Commanders begin offensive line overhaul with Wylie, Gates

The Washington Commanders have begun overhauling their offensive line. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the team agreed to terms with offensive lineman Nick Gates on a three-year contract. Another person with knowledge of the contract says Washington agreed with tackle/guard Andrew Wylie on a three-year deal worth $24 million. They cannot be signed or become official until the new league year opens Wednesday. Fixing the offensive line was one of the biggest items on the Commanders’ offseason checklist. After signing standout defensive tackle Daron Payne long term they still need a veteran quarterback.

