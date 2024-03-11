Commanders are signing center Tyler Biadasz and D-lineman Dorance Armstrong, AP sources say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders have agreed to deals with center Tyler Biadasz and defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong, two people familiar with the agreements tell The Associated Press. The first free agent additions of new general manager Adam Peters’ tenure are players familiar with Dan Quinn. Washington’s new coach spent the past three seasons as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Biadasz was the Cowboys’ starting center during that entire time. Armstrong has been a reserve with them since 2018 and had 7 1/2 sacks in 2023.

