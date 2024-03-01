Commanders are releasing starting left tackle Charles Leno, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders have told starting left tackle Charles Leno they’re releasing him, a person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press. Leno started 47 games for Washington over the past three seasons after playing his first seven years in the NFL with Chicago. The Commanders cutting Leno saves them $7.2 million in salary cap space. They have some of the most space in the league to use this offseason with nearly $70 million at their disposal after factoring in money allocated for their rookie class.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.