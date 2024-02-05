Commanders are hiring Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator, AP source says

The Washington Commanders are hiring Kliff Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator, a person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press. Kingsbury is the first hire for Dan Quinn since he was named coach earlier in the weekend. The 44-year-old spent last season as quarterbacks coach at USC with potential top draft pick Caleb Williams. Washington currently has the second pick and is expected to add a quarterback in some fashion this offseason. Kingsbury coached the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-2022 after five seasons in college at Texas Tech.

