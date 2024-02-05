Commanders are hiring Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator, AP source says

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury watches play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Jan. 1, 2023, in Atlanta. The Las Vegas Raiders are hiring former Cardinals coach Kingsbury to be their offensive coordinator, a person informed of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

The Washington Commanders are hiring Kliff Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator, a person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press. Kingsbury is the first hire for Dan Quinn since he was named coach earlier in the weekend. The 44-year-old spent last season as quarterbacks coach at USC with potential top draft pick Caleb Williams. Washington currently has the second pick and is expected to add a quarterback in some fashion this offseason. Kingsbury coached the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-2022 after five seasons in college at Texas Tech.

