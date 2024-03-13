Commanders agree to a deal with 2022 All-Pro special teams player Jeremy Reaves, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders have agreed to a two-year contract with safety and 2022 All-Pro special teams player Jeremy Reaves, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press. A knee injury limited Reaves to five games last season. He’s the first player from the previous regime to be brought back by new general manager Adam Peters. Reaves starred on special teams two seasons ago with 33 tackles. He posted on social media that he has been smiling ear to ear after getting a new contract.

