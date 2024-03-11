Commanders agree on a 2-year deal with running back Austin Ekeler, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders have agreed to terms with running back Austin Ekeler on a two-year deal worth up to $11.43 million, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press. The signing gives the team a one-two backfield punch of Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr. The soon-to-be 29-year-old leaves the Los Angeles Chargers after seven seasons and 69 touchdowns. The Commanders are also signing linebacker Frankie Luvu, and two people with familiar with the decision say they’ve agreed on three-year contracts with defensive end Dorance Armstrong and center Tyler Biadasz.

