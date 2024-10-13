Commanders’ 4-win win streak ends and the lessons are just beginning

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Washington Commanders and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels figured they’d find out just how good they are in a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, a perennial contender with a variety of weapons. After getting knocked around the field in a 30-23 loss Sunday, the upstart Commanders now understand that much work must be done before they can formally consider themselves part of the league’s upper echelon. Riding high on a four-game winning streak that landed them atop the NFC East, the Commanders were outdone by Baltimore’s aggressive defense and multi-faceted offense. Washington was no match in a game Commanders coach Dan Quinn acknowledged was more ‘lopsided’ than the score indicates.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.