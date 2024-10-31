Coming off tough loss on Hail Mary, Bears try to end Cards’ 2-game winning streak

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The calendar is flipping to November and the Arizona Cardinals are right in the middle of the playoff race. Now quarterback Kyler Murray says the real football begins. The Cardinals will try for a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bears, who are also right in the middle of the playoff race with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Arizona has won three of its past four games, all on fourth-quarter comebacks, and is tied with the 49ers and Seahawks atop the NFC West. The Bears are coming off a brutal 18-15 loss that ended on Washington’s game-winning Hail Mary as time expired.

