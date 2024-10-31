Coming off a Hail Mary win, the Commanders will try to sweep the Giants and improve to 7-2

The Washington Commanders will try to sweep the New York Giants for the first time since 2021 and improve to 7-2 for the first time since 1996 when the long-time rivals meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Commanders are coming off a remarkable 18-15 win over the Chicago Bears on a last-second Hail Mary from sensational rookie Jayden Daniels to Noah Brown. The Giants have lost three straight and are 2-6. The Commanders beat them 21-18 in September in a game the Giants scored three touchdowns but did not convert a point after because kicker Graham Gano was hurt on the opening kickoff.

