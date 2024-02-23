Comesaña double helps Villarreal beat Real Sociedad in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Santi Comesaña has scored in each half and Villarreal has beaten Real Sociedad 3-1 to move into 12th place in La Liga. Mikel Merino got one back for the home side but Norwegian forward Alexander Sørloth scored in stoppage time to restore Villarreal’s two-goal advantage. Sociedad remains in sixth spot but it has won just once in its last eight matches.

