Comaneci says Chiles’ score change after inquiry was playing ‘with athletes mental health’

PARIS (AP) — Gymnastics great Nadia Comaneci was furious after fellow Romanian Ana Barbosu lost her bronze to American Jordan Chiles on Monday when U.S. coaches called for an inquiry that boosted Chiles’ score and left Barbosu off the podium and crying on the floor at the Paris Olympics. Barbosu initially thought she’d won a medal in Monday’s floor final on the last day of gymnastics events. Chiles was the final competitor, and the initial score posted on the videoboard was lower than Barbosu’s, prompting the Romanian to grab her country’s flag and begin celebrating.

