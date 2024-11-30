Colvin’s putback with 0.5 seconds left lifts No. 13 Purdue to 80-78 win over No. 23 Ole Miss

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Myles Colvin rebounded Braden Smith’s missed fadeaway jumper and scored with 0.5 seconds left to give No. 13 Purdue an 80-78 win over No. 23 Ole Miss in the championship game of the Rady Children’s Invitational. Trey Kaufman-Renn had 25 points and 13 rebounds for Purdue (7-1), which blew a 17-point first-half lead before rallying to end the Rebels’ nation-leading, 19-game nonconference winning streak. Colvin had 20 points and Smith 18 for Purdue.

