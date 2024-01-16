Column: The last five weeks on the PGA Tour had something for everyone

HONOLULU (AP) — Two winners on the road back from alcoholism. Another coping with the loss of his infant daughter to cancer while wondering if he could ever reach the big leagues. Still another whose college roommate was on the verge of dying from cancer at 33. At a time when golf is consumed by money, the last three months have been a reminder of what matters. Grayson Murray is the latest example. He was going on eight months of sobriety when he won the Sony Open. The previous week was Chris Kirk, sober for nearly five years, winning at Kapalua.

