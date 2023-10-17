Column: Remembering Jim Poole for more than just one pitch in the World Series

ATLANTA (AP) — Sure, there was that one pitch on baseball’s biggest stage, the one that clipped a little too much of the plate, the one that Jim Poole would’ve loved to have back. Of course, sports rarely offer up the chance for a do-over, so we’re left to ponder that nagging question. Should someone be defined by their worst moment? Not at all, which is why one of Poole’s former teammates, Paul Assenmacher, felt the need to reach out after the longtime reliever died from ALS at age 57. As Assenmacher sees it, Poole’s life is hardly defined by a single pitch.

