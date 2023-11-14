Column: Camilo Villegas’s comeback was sparked by a caddie who loves to coach

Camilo Villegas made it back to winning on the PGA Tour, and he has a caddie to thank for that. Not his own caddie, and not just any caddie. Jose Campra has been teaching on the side. And when Villegas approached him during a chance meeting at Torrey Pines in January, it was the start of a happy ending. Campra told Villegas it would take a year to make the radical change in his swing he needed. Villegas is happy it didn’t take quite that long. He won the Bermuda Championship for his first PGA Tour title in nine years.

