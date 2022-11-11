Columbus’ Werenski suffers season-ending shoulder injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zach Werenski will miss the rest of Columbus’ season with a separated shoulder and torn labrum. Nick Blankenburg will be out six to eight weeks with a fractured ankle. The team announced both injuries on Friday. Werenski was injured Thursday when he awkwardly collided with the boards attempting a hit on the Flyers’ Travis Konecny late in the first period. Blankenburg was injured midway through the third period but played the rest of the game and scored an empty-netter to seal the Blue Jackets’ 5-2 win over Philadelphia.

