Columbus, Real Salt Lake play to scoreless draw

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Zac MacMath saved five shots for Real Salt Lake and Evan Bush and Nicholas Hagen combined for eight saves for the Columbus Crew in a scoreless draw. MacMath notched his second clean sheet of the season for Real Salt Lake (3-2-3). Bush made his second start of the season in goal for the defending-champion Crew (3-1-4), but he was injured in the 31st minute and replaced by Hagen.

