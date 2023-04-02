Columbus keeps Real Salt Lake reeling with 4-0 victory

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Aidan Morris scored two goals, Lucas Zelarayán had a goal and two assists and the Columbus Crew rolled to a 4-0 victory over Real Salt Lake. Morris staked Columbus (3-2-1) to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 14th minute off an assist from Zelarayán. The Crew took a 2-0 lead into halftime on Zelarayán’s penalty-kick goal in the 41st minute. Morris made it 3-0 with an unassisted score in the 53rd minute and Yaw Yeboah capped the scoring when he took a pass from Zelarayán and scored in the third minute of stoppage time.

