Columbus forward Patrik Laine enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. The league and union announced Sunday that Laine will be away from the team indefinitely while he receives care. Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Laine has the organization’s full support and concern for the 25-year-old Finn’s well-being. Laine has acknowledged struggling with mental health at points in his professional career. He hasn’t played since breaking his left clavicle during a game in mid-December.

