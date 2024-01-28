Columbus forward Patrik Laine enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is seen against the St. Louis Blues during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, March 11, 2023. Laine is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. The league and union announced Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 that Laine would be away from the team indefinitely while he receives care. Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Laine has the organization's full support as he and others' sole concern is for the 25-year-old Finn's well-being. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Vernon]

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. The league and union announced Sunday that Laine will be away from the team indefinitely while he receives care. Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Laine has the organization’s full support and concern for the 25-year-old Finn’s well-being. Laine has acknowledged struggling with mental health at points in his professional career. He hasn’t played since breaking his left clavicle during a game in mid-December.

