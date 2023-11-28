Columbus Crew ask minimum $421 for individual tickets vs. Messi and Miami next season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Crew are asking a minimum $421 list price for individual tickets for next season’s Major League Soccer home game against Inter Miami and Lionel Messi. The $421 seats are located behind the end line in the bottom deck at Lower.com Field, according to a Ticketmaster webpage linked to the team’s website. The price does not include fees. Individual ticket prices increase to $746 plus fees for seats closer to midfield. The date of the match has not been announced.

