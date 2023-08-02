Columbus Crew add former MLS Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Crew have acquired former MLS Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi from Fenerbahçe S.K. of the Turkish league for an undisclosed transfer fee. The 25-year-old Uruguayan forward will join the Crew as a designated player. His contract runs through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027. The move comes two days after the Crew transferred top scorer Lucas Zalarayan to the Saudi Pro League. Rossi was a major contributor to LAFC’s 2019 squad that had the league’s top regular-season record. He became the youngest player in MLS history to earn the league’s Golden Boot in 2020.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.