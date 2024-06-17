Columbus Blue Jackets fire coach Pascal Vincent after one terrible, injury plagued season

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday fired coach Pascal Vincent after one season in which they were one of the NHL’s worst teams. New general manager Don Waddell announced the firing and said the search for a new coach would begin immediately. The Blue Jackets finished last in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 27-43-12 and 66 points in 2023-24.

