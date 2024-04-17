Columbia’s Abbey Hsu chosen as Met Writers Association Player of the Year

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia’s Abbey Hsu was chosen as the top Division I women’s basketball player in the tri-state area by the Met Writers Association. Carly Thibault-DuDonis of Fairfield University was selected the Maggie Dixon Met Coach of the Year and Meghan Andersen of Fairfield was named the Rookie of the Year. Hsu helped the Lions win a share of the Ivy League regular season title for the second straight year and earn the school’s first-ever NCAA Tournament berth with an at-large bid. She also became the first Columbia player ever to be drafted to the WNBA when she was selected in the third round by the Connecticut Sun on Monday night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.