Columbia tops Cornell 17-9 to earn share of Ivy League title for first time since 1961

NEW YORK (AP) — Joey Giorgi ran for 165 yards and scored a touchdown and Columbia beat Cornell 17-9 to earn a share of the Ivy League title on the season’s last day. Columbia received help from Yale which beat Harvard 34-23. Dartmouth also forged its way to the top of the Ivy League standings when it drubbed Brown 56-28.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.