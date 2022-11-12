Columbia takes down Brown 31-24 in OT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Caden Bell threw for three touchdowns and Columbia fought off Brown for a 31-24 overtime win on Saturday.

Columbia (5-4, 2-4 Ivy League) ended its three-game losing streak. The Bears (3-6, 1-5) have dropped two straight and four of five.

Bell’s 4-yard touchdown toss to Marcus Libman in overtime served as the game winner. In Brown’s overtime possession, Columbia’s Scott Valentas broke up Aidan Gilman’s pass attempt to Wes Rockett on fourth-and-6 to end it.

Bell threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Canty to start the second quarter, Joey Giorgi had a 60-yard scoring run three-and-a-half minutes later and Bell threw an 80-yard scoring pass to Libman with 9:35 left before intermission.

Brown responded when Allen Smith scored from a yard out with 3:38 before halftime and reached the end zone again with a 45-yard jaunt to start the third. Jordan DeLucia’s 9-yard scoring run ended a 12-play, 96-yard drive and reduced Brown’s deficit to 24-21. Austin Alley then booted a 29-yard field goal with four seconds left to force overtime.

Smith finished with 200 yards rushing on 15 carries for Brown.

