Columbia, Kansas, UMass, Oregon headline WNIT field

Columbia, Kansas, UMass and Oregon just missed playing in the women’s NCAA Tournament as the first four teams out of the field. All four will be part of the 64-team WNIT field that was announced Sunday night. Thirty-five of the teams in the bracket won at least 20 games and 17 of them either won or tied for first in their conference’s regular season. This season’s field features 32 automatic qualifiers, which are the next-highest finishers in the conference’s regular season that weren’t selected for the NCAA Tournament. The 32 at-large teams were chosen by WNIT officials.

