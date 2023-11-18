Columbia ends five-game skid beating Cornell 29-14 in season finale

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Malcom Terry ran for 90 yards on 20 carries and Columbia secured points from all three of its units in a 29-14 win over Cornell. Though they ended the season last in the Ivy League, the Lions managed to snap a five-game losing streak and avoided being shutout of the win column in league play. Jameson Wang threw for 353 yards and a touchdown for Cornell but was intercepted three times.

