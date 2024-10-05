Columbia beats Princeton for Jon Poppe’s first Ivy League head-coaching victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Chase Goodwin threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Joey Giorgi rushed for 157 yards and Columbia beat Princeton 34-17 on Saturday for Jon Poppe’s first Ivy League head coaching victory. Columbia won its Ivy League opener for the first time since 2017. Columbia trailed 10-6 at halftime before scoring on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter to take the lead for good. Goodwin’s rushing touchdown came on a fourth-and-5 play from the 14. He escaped an unmarked, blitzing defensive lineman and scrambled to the left side for his first career rushing score.

