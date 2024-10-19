Columbia beats Pennsylvania 23-17 for its first series victory at Franklin Field since 1996

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chase Goodwin threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns, with eight catches and a score by Bryson Canty, and Columbia beat Pennsylvania 23-17 on Saturday for its first series victory at Franklin Field since 1996. Columbia (4-1), which snapped a 12-game losing streak at Franklin Field, improved to 2-0 in Ivy League play for the first time since 2017. Columbia scored the opening 14 points and never trailed. Penn used a 13-play, 80-yard drive to get within 17-14 on its first possession of the second half. But the Lions had two straight scoring drives that lasted 10 plays — both ending in field goals by Hugo Merry from 29 and 24 yards for a nine-point lead.

