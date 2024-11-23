Columbia, a perennial football loser, wins Ivy League title for first time since 1961

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia, known as a perennial football loser, won its first Ivy League title since 1961. The Lions beat Cornell 17-9, then gained a share of the title when Harvard lost to Yale 34-29. Columbia, Harvard and Dartmouth all finished 5-2 — the Ivy League doesn’t have tiebreakers. Columbia set a then Division I-AA record with 44 consecutive losses from 1983-88, a mark broken by Prairie View’s 80 in a row from 1989-98. Since 1971, the Lions had only six seasons with runner records before this year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.