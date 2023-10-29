Colts’ young, depleted secondary is exposed in loss to Saints

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts expected to experience some growing pains when they drafted three cornerbacks and a safety in April. Their predicament became bleaker when starting cornerback Dallis Flowers suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in Week 4. And it was worse yet when rookie starter JuJu Brents was deactivated Sunday against New Orleans after hurting his quadriceps. Not surprisingly, things didn’t go well against the Saints. Four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr repeatedly picked on fill-in Tony Brown, throwing for 310 yards and two scores in New Orleans’ 38-27 win. There appears to be no simple fix to the Colts’ secondary problems.

