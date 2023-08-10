Colts will start rookie QB Anthony Richardson in preseason opener at Buffalo

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will start the Indianapolis Colts’ preseason opener Saturday at Buffalo. Coach Shane Steichen announced the decision shortly after Thursday’s practice. Richardson was the fourth overall pick in April’s draft but started only one season at the University of Florida. He has been battling with veteran Gardner Minshew for the No. 1 spot on the depth chart. Steichen already knows what Minshew can do since both worked together in Philadelphia each of the past two seasons.

