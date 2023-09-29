Colts will get QB Anthony Richardson back after he clears concussion protocol

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams after clearing the concussion protocol. Coach Shane Steichen made the announcement following Friday’s light practice, Richardson’s third straight this week. The rookie started Indy’s first two games and ran for two touchdowns in the second at Houston before taking a hit near the goal line that resulted in his head bouncing off the ground and putting him in the protocol. He didn’t play in last weekend’s 22-19 overtime win at Baltimore.

