Colts waiting to see if Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor can return against Titans

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts began Week 6 in another holding pattern. Starting quarterback Anthony Richardson did limited work at Wednesday’s practice and 2021 NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor sat out. Last week, in the same scenario, both sat out. But they’re not the only concerns on an injury list that is getting longer by the week. Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly also practiced after missing the past two games with a neck injury. And if he can’t go this week, the Colts will likely start two rookies — center Tanor Bortolini and right guard Dalton Tucker — on Sunday at Tennessee.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.