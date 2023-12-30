Colts TE Ogletree faces domestic violence charges

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree has been arrested on domestic violence charges. According to court records, Ogletree was charged with domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 years old, and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. Both are felonies. The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday in Hendricks County. The Colts in a statement said the team knows about the arrest and called the charges “disturbing allegations.” The team has notified the NFL. Ogletree has nine catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns this season for the 8-7 Colts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.