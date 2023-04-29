Colts take Kansas St CB Julius Brents at No. 44 in NFL draft

By CHRIS GOFF The Associated Press
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, left, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts traded down twice night before taking Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents in the second round of the NFL draft. Brents was taken with the No. 44 overall pick. The Indianapolis native earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2022 after four interceptions and 45 tackles. Top Colts corner Stephon Gilmore was traded to Dallas in March. On the opening day of the draft, the Colts took quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick. The Colts finished last season with a record of 4-12-1.

