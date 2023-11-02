Colts struggling scoring defense searches for quick fix during historically poor stretch

By MICHAEL MAROT The Associated Press
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores on a 16-yard touchdown run as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts could spend hours dissecting defensive breakdowns on film. All they really need to do is look at the ugly numbers. They have the NFL’s worst scoring defense at 28.6 points per game and have allowed 30 or more points in four of eight games, including 38.0 over the past three. It’s a historically abysmal stretch, one defensive players acknowledge “stings” and something everyone knows needs a quick fix.

