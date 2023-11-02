Colts struggling scoring defense searches for quick fix during historically poor stretch

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts could spend hours dissecting defensive breakdowns on film. All they really need to do is look at the ugly numbers. They have the NFL’s worst scoring defense at 28.6 points per game and have allowed 30 or more points in four of eight games, including 38.0 over the past three. It’s a historically abysmal stretch, one defensive players acknowledge “stings” and something everyone knows needs a quick fix.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.